Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.250 EPS.
Tapestry Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of TPR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,163. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
Tapestry Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
