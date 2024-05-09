PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,435,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,435,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $3,818,727. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 30.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PowerSchool by 27.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PowerSchool by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

