Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $2,304,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Toro by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 50,105 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 0.9 %

TTC stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

