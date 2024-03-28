North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.90

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
North American Income Trust Stock Performance
LON NAIT opened at GBX 288.54 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £396.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14,512.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278.44. North American Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 292.44 ($3.70).
North American Income Trust Company Profile
