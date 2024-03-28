North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.90

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

North American Income Trust Stock Performance

LON NAIT opened at GBX 288.54 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £396.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14,512.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278.44. North American Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 292.44 ($3.70).

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

North American Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.