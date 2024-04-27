StockNews.com Downgrades Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Forestar Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $31.32 on Friday. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Forestar Group
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.