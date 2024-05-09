ARM’s (ARM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ARM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 92.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 106.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of 90.88. ARM has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

