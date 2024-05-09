Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SIX opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

