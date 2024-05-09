Blueprint Medicines Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens expects that the biotechnology company will earn $5.34 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($5.38) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $108.78 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,188,371.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,188,371.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,679 in the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $55,893,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498,622 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 751,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2,788.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after buying an additional 260,321 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

