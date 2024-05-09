StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $103.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

