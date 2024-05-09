OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on OncoCyte from $3.60 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of OCX opened at $2.85 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.