ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.41. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.
ENGlobal Company Profile
