Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

