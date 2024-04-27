Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4498 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 2.2 %

AKZOY stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKZOY

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.