Head-To-Head Review: Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) vs. Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Pono Capital Two has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pono Capital Two and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital Two 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Oncology Institute has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 144.96%. Given Oncology Institute’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than Pono Capital Two.

This table compares Pono Capital Two and Oncology Institute’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital Two N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A Oncology Institute $324.24 million 0.21 -$83.07 million ($0.92) -1.00

Pono Capital Two has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncology Institute.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Oncology Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pono Capital Two and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital Two N/A -6.63% 0.73% Oncology Institute -24.56% -80.46% -28.14%

Summary

Pono Capital Two beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pono Capital Two

(Get Free Report)

Pono Capital Two, Inc. does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.