Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $80.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.14.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of FWRD opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

