Contrasting Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Osisko Mining currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.79%. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 58.85%. Given Osisko Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Osisko Mining is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

This table compares Osisko Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -1.00% -0.81% Fortuna Silver Mines -5.99% 5.03% 3.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 5.12 Fortuna Silver Mines $842.43 million 1.74 -$50.84 million ($0.16) -30.00

Osisko Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fortuna Silver Mines. Fortuna Silver Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Osisko Mining beats Fortuna Silver Mines on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

