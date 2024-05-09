Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder William H. Milmoe Sells 428,574 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Celsius Trading Up 0.2 %

CELH opened at $77.13 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

