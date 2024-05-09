The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $8.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.25 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of AMRX opened at $6.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

