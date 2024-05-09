Comparing Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) and U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Business First Bancshares and U.S.A Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $389.97 million 1.40 $71.04 million $2.54 8.44 U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Business First Bancshares and U.S.A Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, indicating that its share price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and U.S.A Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 17.08% 12.80% 1.08% U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats U.S.A Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital, term, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, and other loan products, as well as commercial lines of credit, accounts receivable factoring, agricultural financing, and letters of credit; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment, and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products, as well as other fiduciary and private banking products and services. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising debit and credit cards, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, and other treasury services, as well as employee and payroll benefits solutions; and drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

