Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. ( NASDAQ:BKSC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

