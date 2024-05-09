ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) versus Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) Critical Review

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Volatility and Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Sanchez Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Sanchez Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

