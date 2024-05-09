Stifel Nicolaus Cuts DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $24.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DMC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $268.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DMC Global by 722.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

