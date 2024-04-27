ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

ARC Document Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $118.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

