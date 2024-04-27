Wilmar International Limited (WLMIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7685 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Wilmar International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. Wilmar International has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

