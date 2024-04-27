BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$31.92 million for the quarter.

