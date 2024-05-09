HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $730.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBS. Barclays upped their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.56.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $589.43 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $628.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -166.04 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HubSpot by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

