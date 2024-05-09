Susquehanna Raises Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target to $33.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KDGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

Shares of KD opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

