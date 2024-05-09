Susquehanna Raises Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target to $33.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.
Kyndryl Price Performance
Shares of KD opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $26.70.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Kyndryl
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kyndryl
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.