Susquehanna Raises Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target to $33.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

Kyndryl Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.