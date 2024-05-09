Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,399 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Get Our Latest Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.