NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from NV Bekaert’s previous dividend of $0.11.

NV Bekaert Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEKAY opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. NV Bekaert has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Get NV Bekaert alerts:

About NV Bekaert

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NV Bekaert SA engages in the provision of steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. The Rubber Reinforcement Business unit develops, manufactures, and supplies steel tire cord and bead wire products and solutions for the tire sector.

Receive News & Ratings for NV Bekaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Bekaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.