AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $244.00

Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 243.36 ($3.06), with a volume of 43080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.04).

AVI Global Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 866.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

