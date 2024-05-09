Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $302.00

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 301.19 ($3.78), with a volume of 66390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.77).
Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 277.58. The company has a market cap of £986.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,805.88 and a beta of 1.11.
Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,294.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Fidelity Special Values Company Profile
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Special Values
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.