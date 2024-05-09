Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $302.00

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 301.19 ($3.78), with a volume of 66390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.77).

Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 277.58. The company has a market cap of £986.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,805.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,294.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

In other news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($6,909.55). Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

