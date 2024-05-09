United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

United States Steel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United States Steel to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

X stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

