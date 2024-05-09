The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Cut by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $1,001,570.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,700,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,913,672.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $1,001,570.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,700,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,913,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,587 shares of company stock valued at $47,399,731 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHW stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.