Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

EVF stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

