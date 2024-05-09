Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KROS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.32. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,771 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

