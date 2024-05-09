Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.04% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 122,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period.

Shares of BFEB stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

