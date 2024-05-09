Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.32% from the company’s previous close.

FVRR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Fiverr International stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $785.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.89 and a beta of 1.70. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

