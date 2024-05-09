Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,485 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $123.60 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

