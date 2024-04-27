Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on May 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

