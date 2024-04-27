Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on May 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
