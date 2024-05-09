Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 970 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 31,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 510,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 72,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.01. 2,265,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,871,666. The company has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

