Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

PCRX traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 249,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,276. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 63.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

