Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Zeta Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Zeta Global stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 672,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZETA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

