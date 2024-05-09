Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.13

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 56018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $666.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 45.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

