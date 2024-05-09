TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,425.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,289.94.

Shares of TDG traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,322.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,699. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $768.05 and a 1-year high of $1,328.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,083.86.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after buying an additional 120,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

