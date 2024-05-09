Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.27.

NYSE BLDR traded up $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.66. 895,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,331. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.12. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

