Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.15. The company had a trading volume of 213,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,332. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

