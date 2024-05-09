Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 4,920 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,877,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,434,000 after buying an additional 173,194 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $476.28. 642,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,501. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.38. The company has a market cap of $431.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.64 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

