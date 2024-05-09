Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

CALF opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

