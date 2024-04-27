LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Issues Earnings Results

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LVWR opened at $6.80 on Friday. LiveWire Group has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

