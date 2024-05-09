Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.19. The stock had a trading volume of 858,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

